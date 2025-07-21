SAP announced that the SBU came to them with an inspection: what is known

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported that this morning, without official warning, the SBU came to the SAP with an inspection, UNN writes.

This morning, the SBU, without official warning, as stipulated by current legislation, came to the SAP for an inspection regarding compliance with state secrecy legislation. As part of the inspection, SBU employees gained access to information about all covert and operational measures, as well as special operations conducted by NABU and SAP. - reported the SAP on social media.

As stated, "the inspection was organized during a period when the leadership of NABU and SAP is on an official foreign business trip."

"These measures may lead to the disclosure of information regarding covert investigative actions within numerous criminal proceedings currently being investigated by NABU and SAP. We urge SBU employees to strictly adhere to the norms of current legislation to prevent the 'leakage' of information and the disruption of investigations into top corruption cases initiated by NABU and SAP," the SAP emphasized.

At NABU, which was also searched, it was reported that "as of now, at least 70 searches are known to be conducted by SBU, SBI, and OGP employees against NABU employees." "The searches cover at least 15 NABU employees. According to available information, investigative actions are being conducted without court orders," NABU noted.

As NABU notes, the reasons cited are the involvement of certain individuals in a road accident, as well as possible ties to Russia.

