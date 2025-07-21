$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
Kyiv • UNN

 7074 views

Military expert Oleh Zhdanov emphasized the need to check civil servants for connections with Russia and the inevitability of punishment.

The detection and detention of a National Anti-Corruption Bureau employee suspected of ties to the Russian Federation demonstrates the importance of the work carried out by the counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by military expert Oleh Zhdanov.

The expert emphasized the importance of identifying Ukraine's enemies within law enforcement agencies, as they work with secret, sensitive information that can be used by the enemy for blackmail and coercion.

"You understand that law enforcement agencies, investigating materials within the framework of some criminal proceedings, possess compromising information. That's why they say - "handed over secret data" - he could have handed over case materials, and then these materials could have been used by Russian intelligence for blackmail and coercion of this person to work for Russia.

This is absolutely correct and, I would say, very important work. This is the counterintelligence department, this is their bread and butter, they fight enemies on the territory of Ukraine," the expert believes.

According to Zhdanov, the inevitability of punishment for those guilty of collaborating with the enemy is important in this case, as it will be a kind of prevention for the recurrence of similar crimes.

The expert believes that this situation demonstrates the need for verification and rebooting of NABU. But not only the Bureau, but civil servants in general, for possible ties with the Russian Federation.

"And there must be a hundred percent illustration, otherwise we will not get out of this swamp," Zhdanov noted.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation. He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp grown by his father to Dagestan.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with Fedir Khrystenko, a people's deputy from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with the special services of the Russian Federation and influences the activities of NABU.

Information is currently being checked regarding Ruslan Magamedrasulov's contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them, including regarding the investigation of cases.

The high-ranking NABU official is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to clarify all circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
