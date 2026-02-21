Avalanches claim the lives of five more people in the Austrian Alps

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 3780 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 6744 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
09:59 AM • 7520 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 10745 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 20466 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 31551 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 25899 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30125 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27804 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23741 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
48%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political eventFebruary 21, 03:41 AM • 7798 views
Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapseFebruary 21, 04:14 AM • 8090 views
Colombia has made progress in negotiations with Venezuela on resuming natural gas tradeFebruary 21, 04:31 AM • 10152 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 21, 04:48 AM • 11500 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 7904 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 31668 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 40899 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 52036 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 69161 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 106635 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Angela Merkel
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 4380 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 8034 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 11814 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 14600 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 20250 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Avalanches claim the lives of five more people in the Austrian Alps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

In the Austrian Alps, five people died as a result of a series of avalanches due to heavy snowfall. Among the victims are a 42-year-old German and three skiers near the resort of St. Anton.

Avalanches claim the lives of five more people in the Austrian Alps

Five people have died in a series of avalanches in the Austrian Alps due to heavy snowfall that hit the region on Friday, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

A 42-year-old German man, who was caught in an avalanche with his 16-year-old son, was among the victims, police said. The teenager was airlifted to a hospital from a slope in Nauders, near the Swiss-Italian border.

Three other skiers died in an avalanche near the popular resort of St. Anton, and a snowboarder died after being buried under snow in the neighboring Vorarlberg region.

This winter, at least 21 avalanche-related deaths have been recorded in Austria, while dozens of fatalities have been reported across the Alps.

The avalanche risk remains high in parts of Tyrol, meaning avalanches can be expected where two fatal avalanches occurred in off-piste areas on Friday.

Police told Austrian media that the avalanche near St. Anton am Arlberg, which killed three men, was likely triggered by the skiers themselves.

Two were US and Polish nationals, public broadcaster ORF reported, and the third was a 21-year-old Austrian who died in hospital.

Two other men were evacuated from the scene with injuries after a large-scale operation involving four mountain rescue teams, three helicopters, and emergency services.

Elsewhere, a 53-year-old man died after being crushed by a snowplow in the northern city of Linz.

The vehicle drove off the stairs where the man was clearing snow, ORF reported. He died at the scene.

Significant snowfall in the region also caused power outages and transport chaos on Friday, especially in the southeast.

The Red Cross was deployed to assist those stranded in traffic jams in the state of Styria, where the automobile organization described roads as "practically inaccessible for private vehicles."

Vienna International Airport temporarily closed in the morning, and traffic was "interrupted" in the afternoon.

The number of avalanche deaths in the Alps this year is higher than usual and includes three Britons who died in La Grave, France, earlier this month.

Train derails in Switzerland amid deadly Alpine avalanches16.02.26, 17:06 • 3650 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Power outage
Electricity
Vienna
Austria
Switzerland
France
Italy