Another 16 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity — Lubinets

Another 16 Ukrainians were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territories to the territory of Ukraine under its control. This was reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UНN reports.

Details

The return of 16 Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories is 16 different stories, circumstances, and paths to safety. For some, the journey home became an opportunity to finally receive medical care; for others, a chance to reunite with their loved ones. Each such return requires an individual approach, careful preparation, and coordination among many people - Lubinets wrote.

He noted that this evacuation took place through the "Novi Yarylovychi" checkpoint.

Lubinets said that one of the women had remained alone in the occupied territory for a long time. Due to her health condition and limited mobility, she could not make the journey home on her own. Her return required arranging special transportation, medical assistance, and a safe route. At the same time, preparations for her departure had to avoid attracting the attention of the occupation authorities and exposing the woman to additional danger.

Another story concerns a family for whom time proved decisive: in temporarily occupied Luhansk region, a married couple had long been unable to leave because of the wife's serious health condition. In April this year, the woman suffered a massive stroke and required constant care. Her husband—an elderly person with a disability and a liquidator of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant accident—also required treatment and could no longer care for his wife on his own - Lubinets added.

We remind you

In August–September, 41 Ukrainian citizens returned from the occupied territories through the "Mokrany - Domanove" checkpoint in Volyn.