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During periods of active attacks on the energy infrastructure, one of the most common questions is why power surges occur in homes. DTEK explained the reasons and also outlined what to do in such a situation, reports UNN.

According to the company, there are two main causes of power surges:

the first — after the power returns, people often switch on boilers, heaters, electric stoves and other powerful appliances at the same time. As a result, the load rises sharply, and the overall voltage in the network may drop. It usually stabilizes within 1–1.5 hours;

the second — Russian shelling damages the power grids. While energy workers repair them, some buildings are connected to backup lines. During this time, the voltage may drop or rise.

DTEK also provided step-by-step instructions on what to do in the event of power surges:

1. When the power returns, please switch on powerful appliances one at a time. This simple rule can help protect power grids weakened by Russian shelling.

2. Is the voltage surging sharply? Immediately notify the condominium association, housing cooperative or building manager. If the voltage remains low for more than an hour and a half after the power returns, contact them as well.

3. The building manager will arrange an inspection of the wiring in the building. If it is in working order, they will submit a request to DTEK. Our specialists will inspect the lines supplying electricity to the building.

Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructions