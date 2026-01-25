$43.170.00
"An example of true solidarity": Czech initiative raises $3.8 million for energy aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Czech initiative "Dárek pro Putina" has raised over $3.8 million for energy aid to Ukraine. 49 generators will be delivered to Kharkiv, and 40 battery stations and 1,500 extension cords will be sent to the Kyiv region.

"An example of true solidarity": Czech initiative raises $3.8 million for energy aid to Ukraine

The Czech initiative Dárek pro Putina (A Gift for Putin) has raised over $3.8 million for energy aid to Ukraine in just a few days. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 49 generators of various capacities, collected with the support of the Czech non-governmental organization Post Bellum, will arrive in Kharkiv next week.

Thanks to joint efforts, 40 battery stations and 1,500 extension cords for Invincibility Points will be delivered to the Kyiv region tomorrow, thanks to assistance from the Central Bohemian Region of the Czech Republic. Part of the funding is also directed to strengthening the cybersecurity of the Kyiv police.

- Sybiha said.

He called it an example of true solidarity.

The Czech Republic demonstrates that supporting Ukraine is not just words, but concrete actions that save lives and strengthen our resilience.

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Recently, Ukraine received 50 tons of humanitarian aid from the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Spain, and Norway. The aid includes transformers, generators, and other energy equipment.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Kharkiv