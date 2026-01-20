Czech Republic refuses to sell L-159 attack aircraft to Ukraine, "they are more needed by the Czech army" – Prime Minister Babiš

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called discussions about the possible sale of four L-159 light attack aircraft to Ukraine "superfluous." The head of government emphasized that these aircraft are critically important for the Czech Republic's own defense capabilities and criticized President Petr Pavel for raising the issue during his visit to Kyiv without consulting the government. This is reported by Ceske Noviny, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict arose after Petr Pavel's statement about the possibility of transferring aircraft for drone combat and early warning. Prime Minister Babiš reproached the president for not being properly prepared for the trip.

I don't know why he (the President of the Czech Republic - ed.) didn't bring the proper documents so that the army could tell him the same thing that the former Minister of Defense said - that our army needs these planes. - Babiš noted.

Foreign Minister Petr Macinka also criticized Pavel's actions, comparing his behavior to a "bull in a china shop."

National Security Priority

Defense Minister Jaromír Zuna confirmed the ministry's negative stance during a meeting of the parliamentary committee. He emphasized that the L-159s are part of the state air defense system and have high combat value for the Czech Republic, especially in the face of the threat of drones penetrating NATO airspace. According to Zuna, selling aircraft that have only used a fifth of their service life would be economically and strategically disadvantageous.

At the same time, there is another opinion in Czech politics. Former minister Marian Jurečka considers the refusal to sell a strategic mistake, as it deprives the Czech manufacturer Aero Vodochody of the opportunity to demonstrate its technologies in real combat and attract new orders. However, the government remains adamant, maintaining the continuity of the decision to refuse, adopted back in 2023.

