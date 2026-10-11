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An American reconnaissance aircraft is patrolling the Black Sea and monitoring facilities as far as Russia’s coastline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

An American reconnaissance aircraft took off from Romania and is patrolling the Black Sea. Its equipment can detect objects at a distance of up to 600 km.

An American reconnaissance aircraft is patrolling the Black Sea and monitoring facilities as far as Russia’s coastline

The American Bombardier ARTEMIS II electronic intelligence aircraft is conducting a reconnaissance flight over the Black Sea, tracking objects in the territory of occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by the "Crimean Wind" monitoring group, citing Flightradar data, UNN writes.

Details

According to the monitoring group, the aircraft departed from the Romanian Mihail Kogălniceanu airfield and headed into the airspace over the waters of the Black Sea.

The Bombardier ARTEMIS II is equipped with modern electronic intelligence systems whose range, according to "Crimean Wind," extends up to 600 kilometers. This makes it possible to collect information about radar stations, communications systems, and other objects at a considerable distance from the flight route.

What territories can American intelligence cover

As monitoring resources note, from its usual patrol trajectory over the Black Sea, the aircraft's equipment could potentially detect electronic intelligence objects not only in occupied Crimea and Krasnodar Krai, but also in the areas of Rostov-on-Don, Donetsk, and Kherson.

At the same time, the aircraft does not necessarily need to approach the Russian coast directly, as its intelligence equipment operates over long distances.

At the same time, the exact list of objects being monitored during this flight, as well as the results of the intelligence mission, have not been disclosed.

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Stepan Haftko

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