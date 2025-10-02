$41.220.08
Almost all those released had been in captivity since 2022: the Coordination Headquarters revealed details of the prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

As part of the exchange between Russia and Ukraine, 185 military personnel and 20 civilians returned home. The youngest released is 26 years old, the oldest is 59 years old.

Almost all those released had been in captivity since 2022: the Coordination Headquarters revealed details of the prisoner exchange

As part of the prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, 185 military personnel and 20 civilians who had been in captivity since practically 2022 were returned home. The youngest liberated defender is 26 years old. The oldest is 59 years old. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to UNN.

Today, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters conducted a combined prisoner exchange. 185 military personnel and 20 civilian Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity – some of them were exchanged according to agreements in Istanbul, and some within the framework of the regular, 69th exchange. Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are returning home, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, Air Assault Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released.

- the statement says.

It is noted that the released servicemen defended Ukraine in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Among those liberated today are once again the Defenders of Mariupol. National Guardsmen who were captured while guarding the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant are also returning home. The youngest liberated defender is 26 years old. The oldest is 59 years old. Practically all military and civilian Ukrainians liberated today had been in captivity since 2022.

- added the headquarters.

Those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state-provided payments.

As reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, civilians had been in captivity since the first months of the full-scale invasion.

Many were taken directly from their homes. The youngest returned civilian Ukrainian is 25 years old, and the oldest is 60 years old.

- Lubinets reported.

Recall

On Thursday, October 2, 185 defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are those who defended Mariupol and "Azovstal", as well as the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

