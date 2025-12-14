Almost 150 combat engagements in a day: General Staff named the hottest areas of the front

Since the beginning of December 14, 148 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions, where Ukrainian defenders repelled most of the attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report of December 14, 2025, according to UNN.

Currently, a total of 148 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state launched 42 air strikes, dropping 103 guided bombs. - the report says.

It is noted that the invaders used 4003 kamikaze drones and carried out 3703 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement with Russian invaders took place. The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping six KABs and 140 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked ten times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction: near Synelnykove, Prylipky, Vovchansk, and towards Kolodiazhne.

Three times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupiansk direction towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Serednie, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement with the enemy took place in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 23 enemy attacks today near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 96 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed an artillery system, nine units of automotive equipment, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles; hit four artillery systems, two vehicles, nine shelters for personnel, and an enemy ammunition depot. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks near the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Zlagoda, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out 13 assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced once towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one attempt by the occupiers to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge ended in failure.

