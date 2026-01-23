"All military" and Dmitriev: the Kremlin revealed who it is sending to negotiations in Abu Dhabi

Photo: pixabay

Russia's working group on security at the Abu Dhabi talks will consist of military personnel, representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense, and on economic issues in Abu Dhabi will be Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, where he will continue negotiations with US envoy Steve Witkoff, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"These are military personnel, these are representatives of the Ministry of Defense. We will not name them yet. These are all military personnel. This is a working group on security issues. These will be the first negotiations. You already know that they received instructions from the head of state last night, and they only flew there in the morning. Upon arrival, they will determine the exact time of the meeting. We mean that the negotiations will take place today and tomorrow if necessary," Peskov said.

Peskov also spoke about the upcoming Russian-American meeting in the UAE on economic issues.

"This is also today and tomorrow. Kirill Dmitriev will be in Abu Dhabi. And he will continue the discussion with his interlocutor, the interlocutor will be Steve Witkoff," Peskov said.

At the same time, he stated that Moscow does not want to publicly go into details within the framework of the negotiation process on Ukraine, considering it inappropriate.

"The work is intense. The topic is very responsible, extremely important and very complex. And therefore, of course, here, usually, when conducting such serious consultations, no one, as a rule, pays attention for some time," Peskov said, commenting on the past meeting between Putin and Witkoff in the Kremlin.

He also noted that Russia's position that the Ukrainian armed forces must leave the territory of Donbas is "well known."

