Zelenskyy expanded the delegation for negotiations in Abu Dhabi: announced a call to discuss details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expanded the delegation for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. An agreement has been reached to discuss the details of the negotiations by phone with President Zelenskyy in the afternoon, and the results of the talks will be reported to the Europeans. The President announced this to journalists, writes UNN.

Our team will be there. I am expanding the team. Of course, the head of the delegation Umerov will be there, Budanov will be there, Arakhamia will be there, General Hnatov will definitely be there. I asked Ivashchenko to send Skibitsky with Hnatov. So that both military and intelligence representatives are present. There will also be diplomats, Mr. Kyslytsia will be there, a few more people will be there. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, "regarding the mandate with which the group went, I am sure it is clear to everyone."

But we agreed that around 3-4 PM we will discuss in a phone call format what the talks will be about, what we are counting on, what we expect, what can be discussed, and what cannot. - the President announced.

"And as for our European partners, I always involve Europe, I am always for their participation. Today's and tomorrow's meeting will be trilateral: Ukraine, America, Russia. And then the Europeans will definitely receive feedback from us," Zelenskyy said.

