Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
Zelenskyy expanded the delegation for negotiations in Abu Dhabi: announced a call to discuss details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Zelenskyy expanded the delegation for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, including Umerov, Budanov, Arakhamia, and military personnel. The details of the negotiations will be discussed by phone, and the results will be reported to the Europeans.

Zelenskyy expanded the delegation for negotiations in Abu Dhabi: announced a call to discuss details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expanded the delegation for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. An agreement has been reached to discuss the details of the negotiations by phone with President Zelenskyy in the afternoon, and the results of the talks will be reported to the Europeans. The President announced this to journalists, writes UNN.

Our team will be there. I am expanding the team. Of course, the head of the delegation Umerov will be there, Budanov will be there, Arakhamia will be there, General Hnatov will definitely be there. I asked Ivashchenko to send Skibitsky with Hnatov. So that both military and intelligence representatives are present. There will also be diplomats, Mr. Kyslytsia will be there, a few more people will be there.

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, "regarding the mandate with which the group went, I am sure it is clear to everyone."

But we agreed that around 3-4 PM we will discuss in a phone call format what the talks will be about, what we are counting on, what we expect, what can be discussed, and what cannot.

- the President announced.

"And as for our European partners, I always involve Europe, I am always for their participation. Today's and tomorrow's meeting will be trilateral: Ukraine, America, Russia. And then the Europeans will definitely receive feedback from us," Zelenskyy said.

Julia Shramko

Politics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Abu Dhabi
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine