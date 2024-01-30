Air defense system of the Kirovohrad region is practiced at night - RMA

On the night of January 30, the Air Defense Forces practiced in Kirovohrad region. There were no consequences, said the head of the Air Defense Forces, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports .

Last night, the defenders of the sky destroyed 15 enemy shaheds. Air defense was also practiced in the Kirovohrad region. We are grateful to our glorious Armed Forces of Ukraine for keeping us alive! - wrote Raikovich on Telegram.

Addendum

Overnight, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 15 of 35 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian forces in the skies over Ukraine.

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with drones overnight; one drone was shot down and another hit civilian infrastructure, causing a fire.

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Kyiv region after the wreckage of an enemy drone fell, damaging the building. There were no casualties.

On the night of January 30, the Defense Forces destroyed one enemy "shahed" in the sky over Mykolaiv region. As a result of the UAV crash in one of the districts, a truck caught fire on the road, injuring the driver.