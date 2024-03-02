Air defense shoots down 14 Iranian Shahed drones and a Su-34 fighter-bomber
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it shot down 14 Shahed and Su-34 drones on the night of March 2.
The air defense system shot down 14 Shahed and Su-34 drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of March 2, russians attacked Ukraine with three X-59/X-35 guided missiles and 17 Shahed drones.
According to official sources, 14 Shahed drones were destroyed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.
Add
On Friday, March 1, Ukrainian forces carried out an operation to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber in the east.
Air defense forces destroy 7 out of 8 kamikaze drones over Odesa02.03.24, 06:53 • 32011 views