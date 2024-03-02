Air defense shoots down 14 Iranian Shahed drones and a Su-34 fighter-bomber

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 4694 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 16015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23297 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 167791 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166111 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214719 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247813 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153600 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371282 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 16054 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 167830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 139158 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158539 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 150849 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15588 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19509 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22065 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43997 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Air defense shoots down 14 Iranian Shahed drones and a Su-34 fighter-bomber

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35273 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it shot down 14 Shahed and Su-34 drones on the night of March 2.

Air defense shoots down 14 Iranian Shahed drones and a Su-34 fighter-bomber

The air defense system shot down 14 Shahed and Su-34 drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of March 2, russians attacked Ukraine with three X-59/X-35 guided missiles and 17 Shahed drones.

According to official sources, 14 Shahed drones were destroyed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.

Add

On Friday, March 1, Ukrainian forces carried out an operation to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber in the east.

Air defense forces destroy 7 out of 8 kamikaze drones over Odesa02.03.24, 06:53 • 32011 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Su-34
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kh-59
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Sums
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11