Air defense shoots down 14 Iranian Shahed drones and a Su-34 fighter-bomber

The air defense system shot down 14 Shahed and Su-34 drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On the night of March 2, russians attacked Ukraine with three X-59/X-35 guided missiles and 17 Shahed drones.

According to official sources, 14 Shahed drones were destroyed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.

On Friday, March 1, Ukrainian forces carried out an operation to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber in the east.

Air defense forces destroy 7 out of 8 kamikaze drones over Odesa