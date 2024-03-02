Air defense forces destroy 7 out of 8 kamikaze drones over Odesa

Air defense forces shot down 7 out of 8 enemy Shahed-131/136 drones over Odesa region. This was reported by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian forces used Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones to attack the Odesa region. Eight attack drones departed from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.

As a result of the defense response, 7 of the 8 drones were destroyed. However, one of the drones hit a 9-storey building in a residential area during maneuvers in Odesa. As a result of this incident, part of the entrance, which contains 18 apartments, was completely destroyed.

Recall

So far, one person has been reported dead and 7 injured, including a pregnant woman and a small child. A search and rescue operation is underway to locate possible victims who are buried in the rubble.

In Odesa, a russian attack killed one person and wounded 7, including a pregnant woman and a child