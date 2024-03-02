In Odesa, a russian attack killed one person and wounded 7, including a pregnant woman and a child

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14279 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 43280 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 197607 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180380 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173205 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219321 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248828 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154646 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371524 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 7340 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 43280 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 197607 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 161577 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180380 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8288 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18561 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19282 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29660 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 37601 views
In Odesa, a russian attack killed one person and wounded 7, including a pregnant woman and a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110751 views

According to the report, one person was killed as a result of an enemy drone strike on the building. Seven other people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a child. Rescuers continue to work, as there may be people under the rubble of the building.

In Odesa, a russian attack killed one person and wounded 7, including a pregnant woman and a child

A man was killed and seven other people were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman, after a terrorist attack in Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.      

Details

An enemy attack drone hit a multi-story building, completely destroying one of the entrances.

According to the latest reports, as of 5 a.m., one man was reported dead and seven others wounded, including one child.

Among the victims is a pregnant woman who is hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Three other victims were also hospitalized, including a 26-year-old girl in serious condition and two others in moderate condition.

Doctors are making efforts to provide assistance. Three people, including a three-year-old child, received medical aid indirectly on the spot.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, as there is a threat that people may be trapped under the rubble.

One person killed in russian attack on Odesa02.03.24, 02:43 • 31334 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarHealth
