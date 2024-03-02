In Odesa, a russian attack killed one person and wounded 7, including a pregnant woman and a child

A man was killed and seven other people were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman, after a terrorist attack in Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

An enemy attack drone hit a multi-story building, completely destroying one of the entrances.

According to the latest reports, as of 5 a.m., one man was reported dead and seven others wounded, including one child.

Among the victims is a pregnant woman who is hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Three other victims were also hospitalized, including a 26-year-old girl in serious condition and two others in moderate condition.

Doctors are making efforts to provide assistance. Three people, including a three-year-old child, received medical aid indirectly on the spot.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, as there is a threat that people may be trapped under the rubble.

One person killed in russian attack on Odesa