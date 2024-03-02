In Odesa, a russian attack killed one person and wounded 7, including a pregnant woman and a child
Kyiv • UNN
According to the report, one person was killed as a result of an enemy drone strike on the building. Seven other people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a child. Rescuers continue to work, as there may be people under the rubble of the building.
A man was killed and seven other people were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman, after a terrorist attack in Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
Details
An enemy attack drone hit a multi-story building, completely destroying one of the entrances.
According to the latest reports, as of 5 a.m., one man was reported dead and seven others wounded, including one child.
Among the victims is a pregnant woman who is hospitalized with moderate injuries.
Three other victims were also hospitalized, including a 26-year-old girl in serious condition and two others in moderate condition.
Doctors are making efforts to provide assistance. Three people, including a three-year-old child, received medical aid indirectly on the spot.
The search and rescue operation is ongoing, as there is a threat that people may be trapped under the rubble.
One person killed in russian attack on Odesa02.03.24, 02:43 • 31334 views