One person killed in russian attack on Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed as a result of russia's attack on Odesa, the head of the Odesa regional military administration said.
One person was killed in Odesa as a result of an attack by russia.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
Unfortunately, there is one dead as a result of the Russian attack.
The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
