Attack in Odesa: 7 injured, including a three-year-old boy

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 7446 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 20643 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25532 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 172809 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 215479 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247970 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153751 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371331 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 20686 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 172857 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142947 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162245 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154420 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 46 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15193 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16204 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20095 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24616 views
Attack in Odesa: 7 injured, including a three-year-old boy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32281 views

Seven civilians were injured as a result of a russian drone attack on Odesa, including a 3-year-old boy who sustained a leg injury.

Attack in Odesa: 7 injured, including a three-year-old boy

In Odesa, the number of victims of hostile attacks increased. Currently, 7 civilians are known to have been killed, including a 3-year-old boy. This was reported  by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.  

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa, seven civilians are known to have been injured, including a 3-year-old boy who suffered leg injuries. Doctors are now providing him with medical care.

Six more adults are in moderate condition.

Rescuers continue to work at the site, clearing the rubble where people may be.

Consequences of the russian strike on Odesa: 4 civilians, including a child, were injured; residential buildings were damaged02.03.24, 02:05 • 32165 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarHealth
Odesa
