Attack in Odesa: 7 injured, including a three-year-old boy

In Odesa, the number of victims of hostile attacks increased. Currently, 7 civilians are known to have been killed, including a 3-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa, seven civilians are known to have been injured, including a 3-year-old boy who suffered leg injuries. Doctors are now providing him with medical care.

Six more adults are in moderate condition.

Rescuers continue to work at the site, clearing the rubble where people may be.

