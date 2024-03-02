Consequences of the russian strike on Odesa: 4 civilians, including a child, were injured; residential buildings were damaged

A russian drone attack in Odesa resulted in four casualties, including one child, and damage to residential buildings.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary reports, russian drone attacks in Odesa resulted in civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings.

Four victims were reported, including one child.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

