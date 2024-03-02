$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10360 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27368 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28725 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180147 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167556 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168953 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216559 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248217 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154006 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371398 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Consequences of the russian strike on Odesa: 4 civilians, including a child, were injured; residential buildings were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32165 views

According to preliminary reports, russian drone strikes in Odesa, Ukraine, resulted in civilian casualties, including one child, and damage to residential buildings.

Consequences of the russian strike on Odesa: 4 civilians, including a child, were injured; residential buildings were damaged

A russian drone attack in Odesa resulted in four casualties, including one child, and damage to residential buildings.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary reports, russian drone attacks in Odesa resulted in civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings.

Four victims were reported, including one child.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

"Shahed" approaching: threat detected in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions02.03.24, 01:04 • 34280 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Odesa
