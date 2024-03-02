"Shahed" approaching: threat detected in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that several groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones are moving toward Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports several groups of "Shahed" moving in the direction of several regions, UNN reports .
Attention! Several groups of "Shahed" from the Black Sea in the direction of Mykolaiv region!
Groups of "Shahed" in Odesa region - approaching Odesa from the southwest!
