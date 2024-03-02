$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21439 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 73618 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51864 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 231982 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181311 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224488 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250062 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155924 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371816 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
"Shahed" approaching: threat detected in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34280 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that several groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones are moving toward Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

"Shahed" approaching: threat detected in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports several groups of "Shahed" moving in the direction of several regions, UNN reports .

Attention! Several groups of "Shahed" from the Black Sea in the direction of Mykolaiv region!
Groups of "Shahed" in Odesa region - approaching Odesa from the southwest!

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force warns of threat of ballistic missile launch from Crimea01.03.24, 22:52 • 105438 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Mykolaiv
Odesa
