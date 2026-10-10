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Air defense forces neutralized 117 of 160 drones during a nighttime attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

During the night of October 10, Russia launched 160 drones at Ukraine, including 110 jet-powered Shahed drones. Air defense neutralized 117 UAVs; hits were recorded at 14 locations.

Air defense forces neutralized 117 of 160 drones during a nighttime attack on Ukraine

During the night of October 10, the enemy launched 160 attack and decoy drones at Ukraine, 110 of them jet-powered "Shaheds." Air defense forces managed to neutralize 117 enemy UAVs, the Air Force reported, according to UNN. 

Details

"During the night of October 10 (from 18:00 on October 9), the enemy attacked with 160 Shahed-type attack UAVs (110 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske," the statement said. 

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 117 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (82 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 10 locations," the Air Force reported. 

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace. 

We remind you

As a result of the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, seven people were killed, including three children. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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