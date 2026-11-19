U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to doze off during a speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in China on Thursday, November 19. CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

In footage from the scene, Trump closed his eyes during Xi's speech.

This is not the first time Trump has been caught on camera with his eyes closed during public events.

During his visit to the APEC summit, U.S. President Donald Trump has already held two separate meetings with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, and made several statements regarding discussions of Russia's war against Ukraine ahead of the trilateral talks.

Trump met with Putin and called him a "friend" - Kremlin says they discussed the war in Ukraine