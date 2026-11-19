President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin, where he is expected to take part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Head of State himself reported this on November 19, UNN writes.

We arrived in Berlin with the team. A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing lies ahead. More than 40 partners will be represented, including the team of the President of the United States - Zelenskyy said on social media.

What and with whom they plan to discuss

"Ukraine's priority is strengthening the protection of our skies, energy and financial support, the diplomatic track, and the next steps toward ending the war and ensuring security. We are doing everything to ensure that Europe's presence in the negotiation process is full-fledged and that the meetings are productive," Zelenskyy said.

"Bilateral meetings with European partners and, of course, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz are also planned. There will also be a format involving the American side and European national security advisers," the President said, thanking "everyone who is helping."

Trump's envoys have already set off for Berlin

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have set off for Berlin for talks involving President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners. According to Kushner, the agenda includes work on developing a unified position on the key elements of lasting peace and joint preparation of the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations