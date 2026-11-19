U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Berlin for talks involving President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners. As Kushner reported, the agenda includes working to develop a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace and jointly preparing the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations, UNN writes.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and I are heading to Berlin for consultations with President Zelenskyy and European leaders at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing - Kushner said on X on November 19.

"Our priorities during this trip are to further strengthen close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work to develop a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations," the envoy and Trump's son-in-law emphasized.

According to him, "we will also explore how the important work of the Coalition of the Willing can contribute to postwar security arrangements, including robust guarantees for Ukraine and broader frameworks that strengthen European stability and reduce the risk of future conflicts."

"Donald Trump is firmly determined to end this terrible war and create a lasting peace that will make all of Europe safer," Kushner emphasized.

Kushner and Witkoff warned Putin that the current round of talks could be the last chance - Kyiv Independent