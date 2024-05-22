Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 of the 24"Shahed "

The air defense forces shot down all 24 attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine at night. The air defense system operated within the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odessa regions. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

It is noted that on the night of May 22, the enemy attacked with 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. Launches were carried out from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk – Russia and the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of the air battle, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to shoot down all 24 shaheds.

The night attack of the invaders was repelled by mobile Fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, electronic warfare units, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Forces.

Attack UAVs were destroyed within the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odessa regions. Oleshchuk wrote

