Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration dismisses spokesperson who was involved in a scandal for threatening a journalist

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2730 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 8044 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 16812 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 23050 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17828 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21032 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22941 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24972 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31844 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32083 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
31%
747mm
Popular news

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 34035 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60132 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 92867 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 40947 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

11:10 AM • 31869 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 16787 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 23023 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 71394 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 92896 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 80348 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 6600 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60150 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 38908 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 45482 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 125874 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration dismisses spokesperson who was involved in a scandal for threatening a journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Today is the last day of Yevhen Ievlev's tenure as spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration. Tkachenko thanked Ievlev for his work and announced that the Kyiv City Military Administration is looking for a new spokesperson.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration dismisses spokesperson who was involved in a scandal for threatening a journalist

Today is the last day of Yevhen Ievlev's tenure as spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration. Currently, the Kyiv City Military Administration is looking for a spokesperson. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Today is Yevhen Ievlev's last day in office as spokesperson. I want to thank Yevhen for his work in this position. And separately, I want to thank him for defending Ukraine

- stated in the message.

Tkachenko also added that the Kyiv City Military Administration is currently looking for a new spokesperson, but this process has "somewhat dragged on".

So, until then, Tkachenko, as he himself notes, will communicate on behalf of the Kyiv City Military Administration personally.

All official information and position - on my official resources and the resources of the Kyiv City Military Administration

- he added.

Reminder

A journalist from "Free Radio" reported threats from Kyiv City Military Administration spokesperson Yevhen Ievlev after an investigation into the declaration of his father, an official of the Pokrovsk Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. As reported, Ievlev threatened to "smash his face" to the journalist when he sees him live. He also called him an "enemy of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people" who "sells trash content." In his defense, Ievlev said that he considers the material "manipulative and emotionally colored" and added that he also has the right to emotions.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Kyiv
Brent
$65.14
Bitcoin
$102,530.50
S&P 500
$5,797.81
Tesla
$318.28
Газ TTF
$35.47
Золото
$3,243.41
Ethereum
$2,486.86