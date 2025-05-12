Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration dismisses spokesperson who was involved in a scandal for threatening a journalist

Today is the last day of Yevhen Ievlev's tenure as spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration. Currently, the Kyiv City Military Administration is looking for a spokesperson. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Today is Yevhen Ievlev's last day in office as spokesperson. I want to thank Yevhen for his work in this position. And separately, I want to thank him for defending Ukraine - stated in the message.

Tkachenko also added that the Kyiv City Military Administration is currently looking for a new spokesperson, but this process has "somewhat dragged on".

So, until then, Tkachenko, as he himself notes, will communicate on behalf of the Kyiv City Military Administration personally.

All official information and position - on my official resources and the resources of the Kyiv City Military Administration - he added.

Reminder

A journalist from "Free Radio" reported threats from Kyiv City Military Administration spokesperson Yevhen Ievlev after an investigation into the declaration of his father, an official of the Pokrovsk Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. As reported, Ievlev threatened to "smash his face" to the journalist when he sees him live. He also called him an "enemy of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people" who "sells trash content." In his defense, Ievlev said that he considers the material "manipulative and emotionally colored" and added that he also has the right to emotions.