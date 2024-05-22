Power engineers restored power supply in Sumy, Romensk and Akhtyrsky districts, which was cut off today, May 22 at night as a result of an enemy air strike. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

In Shostka and Konotop districts, work continues to restore electricity supplies.

At nich on 22 grass, through a sorcery attack by the "shaheds", Sumi was defeated.

This happened after on the night of May 22, the enemy hit the power facilities of Shostka and Konotop in Sumy region.

