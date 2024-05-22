Due to the Russian attack on the energy sector, Sumy was left without electricity, said the head of the Sumy MBA Drozdenko. Now they are waiting for recovery after which, critical infrastructure should be energized, reports UNN.

Details

Due to the enemy attack, the city of Sumy does not receive electricity. We expect recovery and, first of all, provide critical infrastructure written by the head of the MBA.

recall

Russian troops attacked Shostka and Konotop power facilities in Sumy region with drones.

All necessary services are working at the hit sites. Power engineers are trying to restore electricity supply, which was cut off due to the impact. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

