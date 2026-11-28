Leading experts believe that AI companies are sitting on "bombshell" revelations that could disrupt a cornerstone of security for banks and governments in as soon as a few months. UNN reports this, citing The Guardian.

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Scott Aaronson, a prominent computer science theorist, told the Guardian that there are "confirmed rumors" that powerful artificial intelligence models have made a breakthrough in solving long-standing mathematical problems related to how the world encodes secret information.

Depending on what is discovered, it is possible that hackers—and many other people—will soon be able to more easily decrypt the world's secret communications: bank transactions, diplomatic cables and personal emails, for example.

If that happens, intelligence agencies, governments, banks and private companies may be forced to very suddenly upgrade the foundations of their communications or risk confidential information being widely exposed.

Aaronson's concerns, and those of others, have been prompted by a series of mathematical achievements announced in recent weeks by leading artificial intelligence companies.

Most of them are abstract breakthroughs. But to experts in the field, they indicate that AI is powerful enough to solve problems that most people thought would remain unsolved for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, Aaronson wrote that he was "virtually certain, based on many reliable sources, that AI labs are currently holding one or more sensational discoveries [in cryptography]."

"People who thought AI couldn't do interesting mathematical calculations are certainly wrong at this point, and so it is no longer clear where the boundary lies," said Steven Murdoch, a professor of computer science at University College London.

On Friday, on the Today program on BBC Radio 4, mathematician Marcus du Sautoy said that "we don't know" what the broader implications of many of these discoveries are and what they mean for encryption.

But, he added, "nobody is talking about the problem that underlies the protection of all our electronic secrets. Why is nobody talking about this problem? Some of us think: perhaps they have already solved it, and of course that would have such far-reaching consequences that everyone is simply keeping quiet."

Governments, banks and intelligence services have been preparing for the possibility of powerful decryption for the past several years. This is because quantum computers, once developed, could break algorithms that have existed for decades and underpin many forms of encryption.

But the point at which quantum computers will be able to do that is still years away, not weeks or months. Murdoch said that many governments and technology companies are working toward a higher standard of encryption—one that will not be vulnerable to quantum computers—but slowly. "The target was something like 2032, and presumably we wouldn't have reached it," he noted.

Now he, Aaronson and others believe that sudden breakthroughs in the understanding of cryptography could occur in the world, and that this could happen in the near future.

What exactly these breakthroughs are remains unclear. Aaronson and others believe that AI has developed a new way of breaking encryption or, conversely, proved that no such shortcut exists.

This would come from AI models picking apart the maths that underlies encryption, and that up until this point has not been fully understood. If AI has done this, it could find a way to decrypt, and therefore expose, massive amounts of secret data.

It could also prove that this information is more secure than previously thought.

Different forms of encryption are used around the world—based on different underlying algorithms—and there are various assumptions about what may have been discovered and, consequently, which systems could be affected.

According to Aaronson, AI companies have made no specific statements about discoveries in the field of encryption, but "any informed person assumes" that they exist.

Alan Woodward, a professor of computer science at the University of Surrey, said that a mathematical breakthrough related to cryptography would not necessarily mean widespread chaos tomorrow. What has changed is the speed at which AI is solving problems that had been shrouded in mystery for decades—with potentially serious consequences.

"Essentially, [Aaronson] is saying that people need to be prepared for something new to appear suddenly, because there is definitely a certain trend," he said.

Earlier this week, Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, commented on concerns that companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic had made breakthroughs in cryptography, saying that these companies should exercise caution when releasing new models to the general public.

In recent weeks, artificial intelligence companies have published evidence of mathematical results closely related to this issue. One concerned a fundamental question about how to classify computationally "difficult" tasks.

Aaronson said these breakthroughs had been a seismic event for mathematics and computer science experts, some of whom had devoted their careers to working on these problems, while others had assumed that the problems would not be solved in their lifetimes.

"We have never seen a period like this," he said. "I am trying to face the truth."

He stressed that these breakthroughs still needed to be understood, meaning that mathematicians and computer scientists would need to verify the proofs that the AI companies claimed to have provided.

Woodward said it was unlikely that any discoveries would "cancel encryption by the end of the week." Even if such a discovery existed, there would be obstacles to its widespread implementation.

But large banks and governments that rely on encryption "need to be flexible," Woodward said. "Those who are flexible and can change quickly will be safe. Those who fall behind may find themselves trapped."

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