AFU hit S-300 radar stations and other enemy targets on March 1 - General Staff

07:44 AM • 12625 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 31131 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 42449 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 56678 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 62824 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 65834 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 49860 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 51642 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 53156 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 58863 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggressionMarch 1, 02:00 AM • 17074 views
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme LeaderMarch 1, 04:37 AM • 25569 views
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 202205:21 AM • 11251 views
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul06:01 AM • 19278 views
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - Politico08:21 AM • 12741 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 66212 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 70513 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 59871 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 63336 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 63978 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 35163 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 34012 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 32589 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 32202 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 45716 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
KAB-250
Lancet (loitering munition)

AFU hit S-300 radar stations and other enemy targets on March 1 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

On the night of March 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck S-300 air defense system radar stations, logistics facilities, and areas of enemy personnel concentration. The strikes were carried out in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

AFU hit S-300 radar stations and other enemy targets on March 1 - General Staff

On the night of March 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck S-300 air defense system radar stations, logistics facilities, and areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

An S-300 anti-aircraft missile system radar station was hit in the area of Mangush, and an S-300V4 radar station was hit in the area of Novokrasnivka (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region).

Ukrainian troops also struck an enemy ammunition depot in the area of Yalta and a concentration of personnel in the area of Molodyi Shakhtar (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region).

At the same time, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, a fuel and lubricants depot was hit in the area of Pryshyb, an occupiers' repair unit in the area of Bahativka, and a concentration of enemy personnel in the areas of Dunayivka and Poltavka.

In addition, a concentration of enemy personnel was hit in the area of Stepnohirsk and a UAV control point in the area of Uspenivka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

Recall

On the night of March 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 attack drones, 110 of which were shot down. 13 drones hit and fragments fell.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 missile system
Ukraine