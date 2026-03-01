AFU hit S-300 radar stations and other enemy targets on March 1 - General Staff

On the night of March 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck S-300 air defense system radar stations, logistics facilities, and areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

An S-300 anti-aircraft missile system radar station was hit in the area of Mangush, and an S-300V4 radar station was hit in the area of Novokrasnivka (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region).

Ukrainian troops also struck an enemy ammunition depot in the area of Yalta and a concentration of personnel in the area of Molodyi Shakhtar (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region).

At the same time, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, a fuel and lubricants depot was hit in the area of Pryshyb, an occupiers' repair unit in the area of Bahativka, and a concentration of enemy personnel in the areas of Dunayivka and Poltavka.

In addition, a concentration of enemy personnel was hit in the area of Stepnohirsk and a UAV control point in the area of Uspenivka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

Recall

On the night of March 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 attack drones, 110 of which were shot down. 13 drones hit and fragments fell.