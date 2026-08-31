After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA

After floods and landslides in Nepal and China, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported in an update as of 12:00 p.m. on August 31, UNN writes.

The number of Ukrainian citizens being searched for in the disaster zone remains unchanged: 56 people. As of now, no Ukrainian citizens are listed among the dead or injured - the Foreign Ministry reported.

As noted, search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from both sides of the border involved.

"Chinese rescue services continue the search in the hardest-hit area, including with the use of devices to detect signs of life and sniffer dogs. More than 2,000 people are involved in the search-and-rescue efforts. The operation is being carried out using ground, air, and water vehicles. "Carpet" searches are being conducted in the area of the checkpoint, and the personal belongings of those missing are being found at the site," the statement said.

At the same time, as noted, debris is being cleared and critical transport infrastructure is being restored.

"Emergency recovery work is ongoing on the final kilometers of the G216 highway leading to the Zhirong checkpoint. The Chinese side also reported the restoration of communications in the disaster zone, including a mobile communications base station and nine other stations. The situation remains difficult due to the scale of the destruction and the risk of further landslides," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry, the Consular Service Department, and the Ukrainian embassies in India and the PRC continue to monitor the situation, maintain constant contact with the relatives of Ukrainians who went missing in the disaster zone, closely cooperate with the authorities of China, India, and Nepal, as well as with teams directly at the site, to facilitate search-and-rescue operations. The matter is under special control, the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The death toll from the disaster in the Himalayas is approaching 800, with more than 3,000 people missing