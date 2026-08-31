The death toll from the disaster in the Himalayas is approaching 800, with more than 3,000 people missing

Large-scale search-and-rescue operations are ongoing in Nepal and China following the collapse of a glacier that caused a catastrophic landslide in the Himalayas. The death toll has approached 800, while more than 3,000 people are considered missing, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

In Nepal, the deaths of 781 people have been confirmed, while another 2,502 are considered missing. On the Chinese side, 16 deaths and 546 people missing have been reported in Gyirong County.

Among those being searched for in Tibet are 261 foreigners from 23 countries. According to the Red Cross, the natural disaster may have affected more than 90,000 people in total.

Nepal Warns of Rising Water Levels Near the Catastrophic Flood Zone

The search is being complicated by difficult mountainous terrain, new rains, and rising water levels. In Nepal, rescuers and local residents were forced to move to higher ground due to rising water in the Trishuli River.

Rescue operations have been suspended several times since Friday due to bad weather and the threat of a breach of a lake that formed after the natural disaster on the Nepal-China border.

By Saturday evening, the body of water had largely drained, but later drones detected a new landslide approximately 2.8 km downstream. It formed a natural dam and a new body of water, creating the risk of further flooding.

The search for 56 Ukrainians after the floods in Nepal is not over yet — MFA