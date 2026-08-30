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Nepal Warns of Rising Water Levels Near the Catastrophic Flood Zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2044 views

Nepali authorities recorded an increase in the flow of the Bhote Koshi near the affected area. Residents of three districts were urged to remain vigilant; no evacuation was announced.

Nepal Warns of Rising Water Levels Near the Catastrophic Flood Zone

The authorities of Nepal warned of an increase in the water flow of the Bhote Koshi River near the border with China, where a massive flood occurred earlier this week. CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority received information from the administration of Rasuwa District about the increased river flow. Residents of settlements along the Bhote Koshi in the districts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading were urged to remain vigilant.

We received information from the Rasuwa district administration that the flow of the Bhote Koshi River has increased and can be heard

– the authority reported.

Residents have not yet been urged to evacuate

At around 4:30 a.m. local time, the authorities sent residents warnings about rising water levels. At the same time, no evacuation order was issued.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified: 56 Ukrainians are being searched for in Nepal after the floods29.08.26, 12:24 • 43898 views

The river flows near an area that was affected by a catastrophic flood at the beginning of the week. Due to the risk of new floods, local services continue to monitor the situation.

As of Sunday morning, Chinese state media had not reported a similar increase in river discharge on the territory of China.

Number of people missing after the floods in Nepal has reached 3,000; 187 tourists have been found29.08.26, 14:33 • 7428 views

Stepan Haftko

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