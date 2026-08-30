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The search for 56 Ukrainians after the floods in Nepal is not over yet — MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Contact has still not been established with 56 Ukrainians after the floods in Nepal. Rescuers are searching for them among the ruins of the Gyirong border crossing.

The search for 56 Ukrainians after the floods in Nepal is not over yet — MFA

The number of Ukrainians with whom contact cannot be established remains unchanged at 56 people. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As noted by the foreign ministry, search-and-rescue operations are being conducted daily. Professional units of the Chinese Rescue Team and the Sichuan Fire and Rescue Corps continue their uninterrupted search directly among the ruins of the Gyirong border crossing.

At the same time, employees of the Ukrainian Embassy in India, through the competent authorities of Nepal, worked out a mechanism for obtaining geolocation data from devices carried by the missing Ukrainian citizens, with the aim of subsequently using it in the search.

It has been confirmed that vehicles have been washed away in the riverbed and near the road, while rescuers are entering the central zone by land and water and using heavy drones. The situation remains difficult due to the scale of the destruction and the risk of further landslides. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department, and the embassies of Ukraine in India and China continue to monitor the situation and are keeping the case concerning the disappearance of 56 Ukrainian citizens under special control

- the statement said.

Reminder

The number of people killed as a result of the flooding in Nepal and Tibet last week reached 750, while 3,044 people are considered missing.

UNN also reported that Nepalese authorities decided to bury 229 unidentified bodies after the devastating flood.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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