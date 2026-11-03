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A series of bomb threats have been made against aircraft in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

At least four flights in Europe received bomb threats. The aircraft were searched, one flight was diverted, and no explosives were found.

A series of bomb threats have been made against aircraft in Europe
Photo: Piotr Bozyk/via REUTERS

On Tuesday, at least four flights in Europe faced bomb threats after one on Monday, forcing some of them to divert and an airport in Poland to briefly close, although no confirmed explosive devices were found, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Authorities diverted a LOT flight from London that was scheduled to land at Warsaw Chopin Airport to another nearby airport, Modlin, which was briefly closed while the aircraft was searched. Modlin Airport said it had reopened after no explosive device was found.

Another SAS flight from Copenhagen bound for Warsaw landed at Chopin Airport as scheduled. Chopin Airport said that no explosive device had been found and that the airport remained operational.

In the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, a plane flying from Israel landed after a bomb threat was received by email. Counterterrorism units were checking the aircraft for possible explosive devices, news agency BTA quoted Lyubomir Nikolov, secretary general of the Ministry of the Interior, as saying.

Tusk reported an attempted provocation on Poland’s border with the Russian Federation03.11.26, 16:24 • 1048 views

A day earlier, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest Airport after a bomb threat was received, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, parts of the airport in Murcia, southeastern Spain, were cordoned off after a bomb threat was reported on a Ryanair flight from Manchester. But officials said the report turned out to be a hoax, and the airport resumed normal operations after authorities found no explosives on board.

Antonina Tumanova

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