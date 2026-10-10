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A powerful hurricane hit the United States — winds ripped roofs off houses, breaking tree branches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Hurricane “Isaias” hit Florida and Alabama with destructive winds, heavy rains, and flooding. In Pensacola, winds tore roofs off, and the power went out.

A powerful hurricane hit the United States — winds ripped roofs off houses, breaking tree branches

The powerful Hurricane "Isaias" struck the U.S. Gulf Coast. Winds tore roofs off some homes and buildings, breaking tree branches, and also caused power outages. The Guardian writes, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, Hurricane "Isaias" struck the U.S. Gulf Coast as a dangerous Category 2 storm, causing serious damage to communities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle: destructive winds, heavy rain, flooding and life-threatening storm surges were reported

- the publication writes.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season made landfall near the city of Destin, Florida. The maximum sustained wind speed was 105 miles per hour (169 km/h). Before making landfall, the hurricane weakened to just below the status of a "major hurricane."

The hurricane is already here. We now need to prepare for the worst. Do not go out on the roads

- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

In Pensacola, approximately 50 miles (80 km) west of Destin, an Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed how howling winds tore roofs off some homes and buildings, breaking tree branches, while the power supply was cut off.

We remind you

In the Gulf of Mexico, employees of 121 oil and gas platforms were evacuated because of the approaching Hurricane "Isaias." The storm led to a large-scale reduction in energy production.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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