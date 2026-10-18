On Saturday, October 17, a large-scale fire broke out at the major CFB Wainwright military base in Canada, killing several people and injuring others. CBC reports, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, the exact number of dead and injured is currently unknown.

The authorities of Edmonton announced a “Code Orange” response protocol to provide assistance to the large number of patients arriving from the base, while residents were advised to avoid visiting the emergency department at the University of Alberta Hospital - the statement said.

Previously

In the early hours of October 18, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck several oil and digital infrastructure facilities in russia at once. FP-1 drones struck the VKontakte data center, the Ruchyi oil depot, and the St. Petersburg oil terminal, which has a throughput capacity of 12.5 million tonnes per year.