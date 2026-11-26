In 2025, according to the Unified State Register of Declarations, 2,861 declarations containing cryptocurrency were filed. This is 16% more than in 2024, reports Opendatabot, as reported by UNN.

Details

The largest number of such declarations was filed by employees of the National Police, prosecutors, and members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The record-holding lawmaker declared UAH 278.8 million in bitcoin alone.

At the same time, 265 declarations containing cryptocurrency were filed late—after April 1, 2026.

Among the people's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, 16 out of 391 declared cryptocurrency, or about 4%. The largest crypto portfolio among parliamentarians was declared by Oleh Bondarenko, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management—80 BTC (approximately UAH 223 million).

More than a quarter of cryptocurrency declarations were filed in Kyiv—820 declarations. It was followed by Kyiv Oblast (277), Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (215), Kharkiv Oblast (200), and Lviv Oblast (174).

To remind you

According to the Unified State Register, during the first 10 months of 2026, nearly 148,500 new individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine were registered by women.