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A Democratic victory in the elections may not restrain Trump - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14302 views

The New York Times columnist Jeffrey Toobin believes that even Democratic control of Congress does not guarantee effective oversight of Trump. The ability to restrain the U.S. president will remain limited because of the broad powers of the executive branch.

A Democratic victory in the elections may not restrain Trump - NYT

Even a victory by the Democratic Party in the U.S. midterm elections may not stop the country's leader, Donald Trump, in his ambitions. Jeffrey Toobin, a columnist for The New York Times, writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

In his view, even if Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, their ability to restrain the president will remain limited because of the broad powers of the executive branch.

Democrats controlled the House of Representatives during the last two years of Mr. Trump's first term, and he was able to thwart most attempts at meaningful oversight. He refused to appear in response to subpoenas and fought their enforcement in court, where he used the inevitable delays associated with appeals concerning the end of his term in office

- the author recalls.

He concludes that a new majority in the U.S. Congress "will be and should be under enormous pressure from supporters to exercise strict oversight of this power."

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the latest U.S. decisions pressure on Kyiv to capitulate to russia. He expects calmer relations after the U.S. elections.

Zelenskyy does not want the war to end and probably never did — Trump19.10.26, 01:03 • 21585 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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