A container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after an attack – the crew was evacuated in time

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
09:37 PM • 238 views
The US threatens to completely cut Ukraine off from intelligence after the next attack on Russian oil refineries – WPPhoto
09:01 PM • 2980 views
"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matchesPhoto
08:44 PM • 4534 views
NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte
07:43 PM • 10054 views
Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy
07:25 PM • 10872 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that the quality of the Starlink connection has improved, but certain restrictions still remain.
07:17 PM • 10604 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
06:15 PM • 30883 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?
06:05 PM • 22869 views
Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi
Exclusive
05:28 PM • 25673 views
Strikes on three combined heat and power plants did not cause a total blackout in Kyiv: what to expect in winter
05:10 PM • 26836 views
Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
71%
757mm
Popular news
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 48739 views
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - DombrovskisOctober 14, 12:15 PM • 24299 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”October 14, 12:59 PM • 27024 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happenedOctober 14, 01:47 PM • 21465 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 23301 views
Publications
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?06:15 PM • 30881 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 48765 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 65941 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 79726 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 92497 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood star Billy Crystal revealed what he found among the ruins of his home after a massive fire09:05 PM • 766 views
"Roof of Europe" has shrunk — Mont Blanc lost more than a metre in height in a year07:33 PM • 3668 views
Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers06:38 PM • 10541 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 23320 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are respondingOctober 14, 02:48 PM • 20745 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Heating
Film
Falcon 9

A container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after an attack – the crew was evacuated in time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

The container ship GFS Pride sank after being struck in the Strait of Hormuz; all 21 crew members were rescued. Another vessel was damaged.

A container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after an attack – the crew was evacuated in time
Illustrative photo

The Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride sank in the Strait of Hormuz after being damaged by a strike involving unidentified munitions. All 21 crew members were rescued. Bloomberg reports this, citing the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, UNN writes.

Details

The vessel came under attack on Tuesday, October 13, while passing through the strait. The impact sparked a fire on board, after which the crew was evacuated. The container ship subsequently sank. None of the sailors was injured.

According to insurance company Allianz Commercial, the total loss of container ships is relatively rare. Between 2016 and 2025, only 33 such cases were recorded worldwide.

Another vessel attacked in the strait

On Wednesday, October 14, another Singapore-flagged container ship, GFS Giselle, was damaged. The strike damaged the vessel's hull, but it was able to reach a safe anchorage under its own power. All 22 crew members remained unharmed.

In addition, the International Maritime Organization reported the sinking of the bulk carrier Cape Dao, which was attacked on September 23. One crew member was killed at the time. The exact date the vessel sank was not specified.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is worsening amid intensified Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. This has already led to increased insurance risks, higher vessel freight costs, and additional pressure on global oil prices.

Last week, the United States also reported destroying a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that, according to the American side, was linked to Iran.

The United States will not attack Iran until the November midterm congressional elections - Trump08.10.26, 20:01 • 4487 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Explosions
Evacuation
Bloomberg L.P.
Singapore
United States
Iran