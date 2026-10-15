A container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after an attack – the crew was evacuated in time

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The Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride sank in the Strait of Hormuz after being damaged by a strike involving unidentified munitions. All 21 crew members were rescued. Bloomberg reports this, citing the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, UNN writes.

Details

The vessel came under attack on Tuesday, October 13, while passing through the strait. The impact sparked a fire on board, after which the crew was evacuated. The container ship subsequently sank. None of the sailors was injured.

According to insurance company Allianz Commercial, the total loss of container ships is relatively rare. Between 2016 and 2025, only 33 such cases were recorded worldwide.

Another vessel attacked in the strait

On Wednesday, October 14, another Singapore-flagged container ship, GFS Giselle, was damaged. The strike damaged the vessel's hull, but it was able to reach a safe anchorage under its own power. All 22 crew members remained unharmed.

In addition, the International Maritime Organization reported the sinking of the bulk carrier Cape Dao, which was attacked on September 23. One crew member was killed at the time. The exact date the vessel sank was not specified.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is worsening amid intensified Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. This has already led to increased insurance risks, higher vessel freight costs, and additional pressure on global oil prices.

Last week, the United States also reported destroying a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that, according to the American side, was linked to Iran.

The United States will not attack Iran until the November midterm congressional elections - Trump