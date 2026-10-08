The United States will not attack Iran until the November midterm congressional elections - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that the United States would not attack Iran until the November 3 midterm elections. He also reported on talks with Tehran.
U.S. President Donald Trump promised that the United States would not attack Iran before the congressional midterm elections in November. The American leader wrote this on his social media, UNN reports.
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The U.S. president also said that Washington is "holding productive negotiations" with Tehran, stressing that Iran will not have nuclear weapons.
"We are holding productive negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it absolutely clear to everyone that, although Iran is in a very difficult position, both economically and militarily, and although the blockade will remain in full force and will be fully enforced, a record amount of oil is passing through the Strait of Hormuz — just last night, 22 million barrels did not come through. Iran at any time before the midterm elections, which will be held in the United States on November 3. Iran will not have nuclear weapons!" the U.S. president wrote.
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