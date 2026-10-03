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Trump's aides held a secret meeting on Iran and more - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1762 views

Trump's advisers held a closed-door meeting on Iran and the Houthis in Yemen. The president is considering new strikes and demanding a deal from Tehran.

Trump's aides held a secret meeting on Iran and more - Axios


A multi-hour meeting of senior members of U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet took place at Camp David on October 2. They discussed further steps in the war with Iran and the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen. Three U.S. officials told Axios, UNN reports.

Details

The Trump administration did not announce that this highly unusual meeting was taking place. The last similar meeting was held in June 2025, just days before Israel's war against Iran began.

According to the officials, the meeting was chaired by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Other participants included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine.

"A decision was made or, at the very least, detailed discussions were held," one of the officials said, referring to the crisis in the Middle East.

The White House declined to comment.

Against the backdrop of negotiations reaching an impasse, President Trump is considering resuming large-scale military action against Iran.

Trump said that the United States will soon decide whether to "blow up" or make a deal with Iran01.10.26, 11:50 • 4270 views

"Now I have to make a decision: either Iran signs a deal, or it will no longer exist," he said Thursday.

At the same time, Trump is being asked to join a Saudi-planned offensive against the Houthis in Yemen.

The Saudis are reportedly urging the U.S. president to carry out airstrikes against the Houthis. Trump is inclined to do so, but U.S. officials say he may change his mind.

On Friday afternoon, while his advisers were at Camp David, journalists asked Trump about his next steps regarding Iran.

"If I told you, it would become the top story," he replied. "But you will see. Everything is going very well. Iran is not doing very well," Trump noted.

The US is sending up to 10,000 additional troops and a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East — WSJ02.10.26, 03:56 • 17539 views

Julia Shramko

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