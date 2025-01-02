A ban on burqas comes into effect in Switzerland

On January 1, 2025, a ban on covering the face in public places, known as the “burqa ban,” will come into force in Switzerland. SWI portal writes, reports UNN.

Violation of this law is punishable by a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs (approximately $1,143).

Switzerland became the sixth European country to introduce such a ban, joining France, Austria and other countries.

The initiative was supported by 51.2% of voters in a referendum in March 2021.

The law provides for exceptions for covering the face for safety, weather, health, and artistic, entertainment, or advertising purposes.

France has become the first EU country to ban the wearing of full-face veils, including the burqa, in public. The law, initiated by the government of President Nicolas Sarkozy, was adopted in July 2010 and came into force in April 2011. Sarkozy said at the time that the burqa issue was not a religious one, but one of women's freedom and dignity, emphasizing that it was a sign of enslavement and degradation, not a religious sign.

At the same time, the law does not specifically mention Muslim clothing to avoid discrimination. According to the law, it is forbidden to wear elements of clothing that hide the face in public places, but there are exceptions for health, professional activities, celebrations, and creative considerations. Violations of the law are subject to fines. In 2014, the European Court of Human Rights confirmed that the law did not violate human rights, based on the principle of “peaceful coexistence.

This decision allowed other European countries to adopt similar laws. Even before 2018, eight EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Germany, had restrictions on wearing face-covering clothing.

