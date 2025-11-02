95 combat engagements on the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back massive Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 95 combat engagements on November 2, with the most active battles taking place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. Ukrainian forces repelled massive assaults, advancing up to 400 meters in some areas.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of November 2, 95 combat engagements have taken place. The most active hostilities continue in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. This is stated in the General Staff's report, UNN writes.
Details
Ukrainian forces continue to repel massive enemy assaults. The enemy actively uses aviation and artillery, in particular, launching five airstrikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducting 87 artillery shellings along the front line.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, defenders stopped nine attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Dvorichanske.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor stormed seven times, trying to advance near Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.
In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten assaults, and in the Pokrovsk direction, 36 out of 38 attempts to break through. In some areas, our units advanced up to 400 meters.
In addition, the enemy attacked 18 times in the Oleksandrivka direction, particularly near Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, and Rybne. Fighting continues.
Border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions came under artillery fire. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.
