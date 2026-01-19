79 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

$43.180.08
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 1212 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 2308 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 8940 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 24261 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 26613 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 16966 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 22694 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 30772 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 40526 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 18157 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 20543 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 39641 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 20417 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow11:20 AM • 13532 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 2302 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 24255 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 26609 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 39668 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 66641 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 3270 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 20569 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 18180 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 27681 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 40012 views
79 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 79 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, most of which were in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy launched air strikes and shelling on border settlements.

79 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 79 battles have taken place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on January 19, writes UNN

Since the beginning of this day, 79 combat engagements have taken place

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements, including Huta, Mykolaivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Stukalivka, Budky, Holyshivske, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Vorozhba, Prohres of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning, the enemy has launched one air strike, dropping four KABs, and carried out 57 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, there were nine enemy attacks near Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle, Nesterne, Dehtiarne and towards Izbytske, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Holubivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an attack by the occupiers towards Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove and towards Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Yehorivka and Krasnohirske. The defense forces repelled four enemy assaults, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. Pidhavrylivka and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast