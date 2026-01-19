79 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 79 battles have taken place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on January 19, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, 79 combat engagements have taken place - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements, including Huta, Mykolaivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Stukalivka, Budky, Holyshivske, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Vorozhba, Prohres of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning, the enemy has launched one air strike, dropping four KABs, and carried out 57 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, there were nine enemy attacks near Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle, Nesterne, Dehtiarne and towards Izbytske, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Holubivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an attack by the occupiers towards Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove and towards Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Yehorivka and Krasnohirske. The defense forces repelled four enemy assaults, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. Pidhavrylivka and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

144 battles on the front, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff shows map