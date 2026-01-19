$43.180.08
144 battles on the front, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff shows map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Over the past day, 144 combat engagements took place on the front, with the Pokrovsk direction being the most active with 50 battles. The enemy launched 112 airstrikes and used 8156 kamikaze drones.

144 battles on the front, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff shows map

144 battles took place on the front line last day, which is slightly more than the day before, with the Pokrovsk direction being the hottest, accounting for 50 combat engagements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 19, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

In total, 144 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 112 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 316 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 8156 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 3875 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 70 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Khvyli, Mechetne, Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region; Verkhnya Tersa, Zhovta Krucha, Tavriyske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Svoboda, Rizdvyanka, Zirnytsia in Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, one command and observation post, and an electronic warfare station.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, one combat engagement took place last day, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping three aerial bombs, and carried out 99 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia and towards Hrafske, Nesterne, Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Pishchane and towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to break into our defense in the area of Yampil and towards the settlements of Stavky, Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Pazeno and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk and towards Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Serhiivka, Filiia, Kucheriv Yar, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out five attacks yesterday, towards Ivanivka, Novyi Zaporizhzhia, Radisne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 Russian attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene and towards Svyatopetrivka, Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place in the area of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

