About agency
Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers, 765 UAVs per day

Kyiv • UNN

158 views

 • 158 views

On January 18, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 765 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.01.26 amount to over 1.2 million people.

Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers, 765 UAVs per day

On January 18, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 765 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.01.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1227440 (+1020) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11573 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23922 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 36333 (+39)
          • MLRS ‒ 1617 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1278 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 110215 (+765)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4163 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 74876 (+170)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4045 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian advances slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and the cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

                              More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey16.01.26, 11:14 • 11464 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

