78 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 3360 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 8446 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 21947 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 17455 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 23659 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 31484 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 35150 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 69952 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48718 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38891 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.6m/s
73%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 15466 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 17344 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 21544 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 19121 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 16567 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 1356 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 3360 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 21947 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 69952 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 120516 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 6440 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 22504 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 26552 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 34608 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 32821 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
ChatGPT

78 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements have taken place on the front, with the enemy most active in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast and carried out 39 shellings in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions.

78 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Rohizne, Iskriskivshchyna, Sumy region 

- the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements with the enemy took place, the enemy carried out 39 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including one from a multiple rocket launcher. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the direction of Kurylivka, but was repelled.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by the invaders towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman. 

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is currently conducting one offensive action towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, the combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried twice to advance to the positions of our troops in the areas of Bondarne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Novy Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 20 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, and Zlahoda. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirke, Shyroke, Charivne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka. Eleven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

In December, Russians suffered losses of 35,000 soldiers, and in January about 30,000 - Zelenskyy14.02.26, 16:15 • 4200 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka