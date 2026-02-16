78 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Rohizne, Iskriskivshchyna, Sumy region - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements with the enemy took place, the enemy carried out 39 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including one from a multiple rocket launcher. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the direction of Kurylivka, but was repelled.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by the invaders towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is currently conducting one offensive action towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, the combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried twice to advance to the positions of our troops in the areas of Bondarne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Novy Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 20 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, and Zlahoda. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirke, Shyroke, Charivne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka. Eleven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

