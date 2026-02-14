In December, Russians suffered losses of 35,000 soldiers, and in January about 30,000 - Zelenskyy

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:44 PM • 3164 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 6060 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 7156 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 10821 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 12003 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 12655 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 24819 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 41733 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 36611 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 36099 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4m/s
81%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rescuers found the body of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house in OdesaPhotoFebruary 14, 05:15 AM • 5506 views
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - mediaFebruary 14, 05:32 AM • 6520 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 7920 views
Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - ReutersFebruary 14, 06:11 AM • 3368 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 4622 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 66259 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 96077 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 62070 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 80232 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 121197 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Budapest
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 4820 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 11929 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 15368 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 37885 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 37360 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

In December, Russians suffered losses of 35,000 soldiers, and in January about 30,000 - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

According to the President of Ukraine, Russian occupiers suffered tens of thousands of killed and wounded. In December, 35,000 occupiers were eliminated, and in January - about 30,000.

In December, Russians suffered losses of 35,000 soldiers, and in January about 30,000 - Zelenskyy

Over two months, Russian occupiers suffered tens of thousands of killed and wounded. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

What does a month of war mean for Putin? In December, our forces eliminated 35,000 occupiers killed and seriously wounded. In January, there were fewer Russian assaults, and Russian losses were about thirty thousand killed and seriously wounded.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also noted that there is a clear price Russia pays for every kilometer of occupied Ukrainian land.

There is even a clear price that Russia pays for every kilometer of occupied Ukrainian land. On the front in Donetsk region - this is one of the most intense directions, and everyone knows about it. The price that Russia pays there for one kilometer is 156 soldiers.

- says the president.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants Munich 1936, when "another Putin" began to divide Europe.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine