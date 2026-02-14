In December, Russians suffered losses of 35,000 soldiers, and in January about 30,000 - Zelenskyy

Over two months, Russian occupiers suffered tens of thousands of killed and wounded. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

What does a month of war mean for Putin? In December, our forces eliminated 35,000 occupiers killed and seriously wounded. In January, there were fewer Russian assaults, and Russian losses were about thirty thousand killed and seriously wounded. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also noted that there is a clear price Russia pays for every kilometer of occupied Ukrainian land.

There is even a clear price that Russia pays for every kilometer of occupied Ukrainian land. On the front in Donetsk region - this is one of the most intense directions, and everyone knows about it. The price that Russia pays there for one kilometer is 156 soldiers. - says the president.

