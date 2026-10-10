76 people detained in Poland following attacks at educational institutions

Large-scale police operations are ongoing in Poland following attacks at schools in Ostrołęka and Leszczydół-Nowiny, as well as the prevention of a potential attack in Sierpc. As of Saturday morning, law enforcement officers had inspected nearly 50,000 educational institutions and detained 76 people. Polsat News reports this, writes UNN.

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On Saturday morning, police published a statement about the operation launched following attacks at schools in Ostrołęka and near Wyszków, as well as the prevention of a potential attack in Sierpc.

Across Poland, measures aimed at ensuring the safety of children, young people, and all employees of educational institutions are ongoing.

As of 6:00 a.m., 231 incidents had been recorded, in connection with which law enforcement officers are taking action due to a reasonable suspicion that an offense has been committed.

Nearly 50,000 institutions have now been inspected and 76 people detained.

Police officers are working not only to establish the circumstances of the aforementioned incidents, but also continue to monitor the internet around the clock and respond to every report - the post said.

Attacks at schools in Ostrołęka and Leszczydół-Nowiny

On Thursday, at a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny (Masovian Voivodeship), a 15-year-old teenager attacked three people, including a 37-year-old employee of the institution. The woman died.

The day before, at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man attacked nine people with a knife, including five students and two teachers. He also had a backpack containing a homemade explosive device.

Police also prevented a potential attack at a school in Sierpc. The detained 17-year-old teenager, who had threatened that he would "do something bad," was charged and remanded in custody for two months.

"Bloody Friday" - security at schools has been tightened in Poland due to reports of possible attacks